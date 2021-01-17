Williamsport, Pa. – The autopsy of Cailani Faltz, the 5-month-old Williamsport infant allegedly slayed by her mother, has been completed, according to Lycoming County Coroner Chuck Kiessling.

The cause and manner of Faltz's death still is unknown.

"The results of the autopsy are pending further testing and investigation into the cause and manner of this infant," Kiessling said.

Faltz's autopsy was completed by Forensic Pathology Associates in Allentown, Pa., on Jan. 16.

Faltz died at 10:31 p.m. on Jan. 14 at 344 Adams St., Williamsport, Kiessling said. Evidence of injuries on the child’s neck/throat area were present, according to police.

"Further details will be released as they come available by Williamsport Bureau of Police and the Lycoming County Coroner's Office," Kiessling said.

The baby's mother, Corrie Shanikah Cowlay-Saunders, is accused of stabbing the baby's father, Cordell Faltz, in the neck and jaw areas, the Williamsport Bureau of Police reported.

Cordell Faltz survived the alleged knife attack but their infant daughter did not, police indicated.

Follow-up investigation revealed that Cowlay-Saunders allegedly entered Faltz’s residence without permission, stabbed him in the neck, took his keys and vehicle without permission, fled the scene, and crashed into a fence near Youngs Woods park in the east end of the City.

While at the scene of the vehicle crash, Cowlay-Saunders allegedly made a statement about her baby being dead, according to police.



Cowlay-Saunders was transported by ambulance from the scene of the vehicle crash to UPMC. While at the hospital, she made spontaneous utterances indicating that she had killed her daughter, according to police.

The Lycoming County District Attorney’s office approved the following criminal charges against Cowlay-Saunders: criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children (with regard to the death of Cailania Faltz); criminal attempt – criminal homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, burglary, criminal trespass, possessing instruments of crime and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (with regard to the alleged attack on Cordell Faltz).