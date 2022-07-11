Bloomsburg, Pa. — A woman may have been suffering from a medical issue when she drove the wrong way on Route 11 and smashed into another vehicle, killing herself and the other driver, officials say.

Samantha Davis, 32, of Danville, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which took place just west of the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds late Saturday afternoon. The other driver, 52-year-old George Lutz of Mifflinville, was also killed in the crash, according to Columbia County Coroner Jeremy Reese. Both died of multiple blunt force trauma, Reese said.

Davis appeared to have entered the wrong way on Route 11 after failing to negotiate a sharp curve on Valley Road, which intersects with Route 11. Her vehicle was northbound in the southbound lane when the cars collided, Reese explained. There aren't any indications drugs or alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash, though toxicology tests will be performed, Reese noted.

Davis' sedan first hit Lutz' Mini Cooper, which was towing a small trailer and two kayaks, sending his vehicle careening sideways onto bridge supports. Davis' car also struck a Mazda Miata being driven by Lutz' wife, who officials did not identify. She suffered only minor injuries, but was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, according to Reese.

