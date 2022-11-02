Sunbury, Pa. — Victims of Saturday's fatal fire in Sunbury were identified on Wednesday.

According to a report by Newsradio 1070 WKOK, a mother and her three-year-old son died in the blaze. Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity, according to the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.

The manner of death, according to the coroner, was "accidental."

A GoFundMe has been set up by a family member.

"Hi , my name is Amanda. I’m raising funds for the death of my step sister Abby and her son Brayden who experienced a tragic death within our family . They were caught in a fire and didn’t make it out alive. Abby was known as a sweet soul, a great mother, loving and had a lot of faith in God. Please, consider donating what you can to help my dad and step mom get back on their feet. As well as help with funeral costs. This has impacted our family tremendously and would appreciate any amount of help. Clothing , food, any furniture and toiletries are also gladly welcomed. Thanks so much, God Bless."

WKOK reported that the victims, identified using dental X-rays and records, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials have deemed the cause of the fire as unknown at this time.

Emergency personnel reported to the fire Saturday around 4 p.m. The structure on the 300 block of Walnut Street had visible flames and smoke and firefighters quickly reported entrapment.

Officials continue to investigate.

