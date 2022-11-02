FireVIctimsIdentified_generic_2022
Canva

Sunbury, Pa. — Victims of Saturday's fatal fire in Sunbury were identified on Wednesday.

According to a report by Newsradio 1070 WKOK, a mother and her three-year-old son died in the blaze. Abrianna Anstey, 23, and Brayden Anstey, 3, died due to carbon monoxide toxicity, according to the Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.

AbrianaBraydenAnstey_2022

Abriana and Brayden Anstey perished in a house fire in Sunbury on Sat., Oct 29. Family members have set up a Gofundme account.

The manner of death, according to the coroner, was "accidental."

A GoFundMe has been set up by a family member.

"Hi , my name is Amanda. I’m raising funds for the death of my step sister Abby and her son Brayden who experienced a tragic death within our family . They were caught in a fire and didn’t make it out alive. Abby was known as a sweet soul, a great mother, loving and had a lot of faith in God. Please, consider donating what you can to help my dad and step mom get back on their feet. As well as help with funeral costs. This has impacted our family tremendously and would appreciate any amount of help. Clothing , food, any furniture and toiletries are also gladly welcomed. Thanks so much, God Bless."

WKOK reported that the victims, identified using dental X-rays and records, were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Fire officials have deemed the cause of the fire as unknown at this time.

Emergency personnel reported to the fire Saturday around 4 p.m. The structure on the 300 block of Walnut Street had visible flames and smoke and firefighters quickly reported entrapment.

Officials continue to investigate.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.