Fairfield Township, Pa. — A crash on I-180 closed the eastbound lanes of the highway for hours on Thursday night after a motorcyclist was killed.

The crash happened at 5:22 p.m. on Interstate 180 eastbound at the Fairfield Road Exit.

According to Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling, the motorcyclist was identified as Barry Forsyth, 72, of Drumbo, Canada.

In a news release issued Friday, the coroner wrote:

"Barry Forsyth was traveling east on I-180 on his BMW motorcycle in the curb lane when he suddenly lost control of his motorcycle. He was ejected into the eastbound passing lane of I-180 where he was struck by a truck resulting in massive traumatic injuries. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene."

Other agencies that responded included Montoursville Fire Department / EMS, PA State Police, Susquehanna Regional EMS, Montoursville Police, PennDOT, and Lycoming County Sheriff.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.