Fatal crash
Canva

Fairfield Township, Pa. — A crash on I-180 closed the eastbound lanes of the highway for hours on Thursday night after a motorcyclist was killed. 

The crash happened at 5:22 p.m. on Interstate 180 eastbound at the Fairfield Road Exit.

According to Lycoming County Coroner Charles E. Kiessling, the motorcyclist was identified as Barry Forsyth, 72, of Drumbo, Canada.

In a news release issued Friday, the coroner wrote:

"Barry Forsyth was traveling east on I-180 on his BMW motorcycle in the curb lane when he suddenly lost control of his motorcycle.  He was ejected into the eastbound passing lane of I-180 where he was struck by a truck resulting in massive traumatic injuries.  He was pronounced dead at the crash scene."  

Other agencies that responded included Montoursville Fire Department / EMS, PA State Police, Susquehanna Regional EMS, Montoursville Police, PennDOT, and Lycoming County Sheriff.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!