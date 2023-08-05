Danville, Pa. — The Montour County coroner is asking for the public's help to identify a woman found in the river Saturday morning.

According to Coroner Scott Lynn: the woman is 5'5", approximately 135-145 pounds, caucasian female, with brown/gray hair approximately 8 inches in length, and she has brown eyes. The victim was clad in blue jeans, size 6; short, black Skechers, size 8; a North Face purple T-shirt with a grey AERO zipper hoodie.

The victim was also wearing a silver-style wedding band with "10K" on inside.

Anyone with information on the identity should contact the coroner's office immediately at 570-275-1867.