Danville, Pa. — The Montour County coroner is asking for the public's help to identify a woman found in the river Saturday morning.
According to Coroner Scott Lynn: the woman is 5'5", approximately 135-145 pounds, caucasian female, with brown/gray hair approximately 8 inches in length, and she has brown eyes. The victim was clad in blue jeans, size 6; short, black Skechers, size 8; a North Face purple T-shirt with a grey AERO zipper hoodie.
The victim was also wearing a silver-style wedding band with "10K" on inside.