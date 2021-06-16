AccuWeather Global Weather Center – June 14, 2021 – The Northeast is in for a significant downturn in temperatures and humidity levels later this week, but not before the region endures several stormy days.

The first part of June has started off warm across the region, with temperatures generally averaging 4-8 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. The warm weather has also been accompanied by a surge in humidity levels since last week, adding to the sticky and summery feel to the air.

Around the middle of June, average high temperatures range from the lower to middle 70s in New England, to the lower to middle 80s in the mid-Atlantic.

High temperatures were near to slightly above these seasonable marks to end the weekend, with humidity levels remaining high. This warm and humid environment provided a conducive environment for heavy to locally severe thunderstorms to develop as a storm system dropped southward.

Quarter-sized hail was spotted in Pennsylvania and Ohio on Sunday. In Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, hail fell for five minutes straight.

Trees were downed in West Virginia, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania, some blocking roads and highways and downing power lines as they fell.

Thousands were out of power in Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia on Sunday evening. At the peak of the outages, Ohio had over 11,000 customers in the dark, according to PowerOutage.us.

In Masontown, Pennsylvania, an entire mobile home park was submerged in water after thunderstorms led to flooding. According to a local reporter, eight people had to be evacuated but no injuries were reported.

These storms will fail to whisk out the sticky air across the Northeast, with yet another humid and stormy day expected on Monday. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to erupt once again Monday afternoon and continue into the overnight hours.

Similar to Sunday, these storms can once again bring hail, damaging wind gusts, along with flooding downpours. The risk area will include areas farther south and east compared to Sunday, including Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia. The heaviest storms are likely to roll through these areas during Monday night.

The last of the series of disturbances to swing through the Northeast will bring showers and stray thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Forecasters say it will take until the middle of the week for drier air to overtake the region and diminish rain chances.