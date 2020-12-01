Harrisburg, Pa. — Graham Spanier, a former Penn State President, was previously found guilty of misdemeanor child endangerment over his handling of a 2001 complaint regarding Jerry Sandusky’s sexual abuse of a boy in the football team’s locker room.

Preliminary hearings began in Dauphin County court back in December of 2012, when Spanier was charged with perjury, endangering welfare of children, obstructing administration of law, failure to report, and criminal conspiracy related to sexual assault allegations against former PSU defensive coach Jerry Sandusky.

He was convicted in 2017 of one misdemeanor count of child endangerment but acquitted of the other charges including conspiracy and a second misdemeanor count of child endangerment.

Then in 2019, a federal judge threw out Spanier's conviction, less than a day before he was due to report to jail. His legal team argued he was improperly charged under a 2007 law for actions that occurred in 2001. U.S. Magistrate Judge Karoline Mehalchick in Scranton agreed and dismissed the conviction.

Today, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit reversed the U.S. District Court’s granting of habeas relief to Spanier, effectively reinstating his conviction and jail sentence for Endangering the Welfare of Children.

“No one is above the law, especially when it comes to the welfare of children. Today's ruling to reinstate the conviction of Graham Spanier proves just that,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“Spanier turned a blind eye to child abuse by not reporting his knowledge of Jerry Sandusky’s assaults to law enforcement," continued Shapiro. "Let it be known – if you hurt kids or cover up child abuse – my office will act and you will be held accountable."