State College, Pa. — A woman used her grocery store rewards card while under-ringing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise at the self-checkout, police say.

Kaya Khalatbari-Herring, 30, was spotted on surveillance cameras at Giant Food Stores, 2121 S. Atherton St., State College, three times between June 7 and June 30, said Officer Nicholas Graves.

In the first alleged theft on June 7, Khalatbari-Herring removed barcode stickers from two bags of potatoes and used those stickers to "scan" mot of the items in her grocery cart. Receipts and video reportedly showed her leaving the store with $226 of items, but only paying $63.

Khalatbari-Herring is spotted in the store again on June 21 pretending to scan groceries before bagging them, Graves said. Although she allegedly left the store with $333 in merchandise, she only scanned and paid for $115.

She was caught a final time on video on June 30, scanning only $144 in goods, though she left with $186 in items, Graves added.

Khalatbari-Herring was charged with three counts of retail theft. Court records show she has a previous conviction for theft in 2022 and was allowed to enter a rehabilitative program to clear her record.

Docket sheet

