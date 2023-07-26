Harrisburg, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man, already a convicted sex offender, was found guilty on multiple charges related to an attempted sexual assault of a child.

Michael Flynn, 67, of Philadelphia, was convicted by a Philadelphia jury of three felonies: unlawful contact with a minor, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and criminal use of a communication facility, according to Attorney General Michelle Henry.

Flynn will be sentenced on November 17, 2023.

According to a news release, Flynn believed he was communicating online with a 14-year-old child and made arrangements to meet the “child” for sexual contact. The “child” was actually an undercover police officer.

“The defendant’s crimes show the opportunities available online to predators who can lurk under the cover of anonymity,” Henry said.

“This case should also serve as yet another warning to parents about the potential dangers facing kids who use the internet without parental supervision and regulation,” Henry continued.

An investigation by the Office of Attorney General and the Philadelphia Police Department revealed that Flynn was communicating online with someone he believed to be a 14-year-old child. Despite the “child” repeatedly informing Flynn he was 14, the defendant continued to engage in explicit sexual conversations and arranged to meet the “child” for sex acts. He even offered the “child” $150 to meet him, according to the release.

When Flynn arrived at the arranged location, he was taken into custody by the Philadelphia Police.

At the time, Flynn was a registered sex offender in the state of Pennsylvania for multiple sexual assaults against children in 1976 in Philadelphia.

Anyone who has information about child predators is urged to contact the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section at 1-800-385-1044. Concerned citizens can also report child abuse to the Pennsylvania ChildLine by calling 1-800-932-0313.

