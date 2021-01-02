Oswayo, Pa. – After allegedly failing to register as a sex offender, a Potter County man convicted of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl now faces new felonies, state police report.

Pennsylvania State Police at Coudersport Trooper Kyle Butler said he received the report of potential Megan's Law violations involving Aaron D. Davis, 27, around 3:45 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2020.

Davis, currently residing in Oswayo, Pa., was convicted of second-degree misdemeanor sexual abuse of a 13-year-old female victim in New York state in 2018.

Davis is a Tier II sexual offender under PA Megan's Law, meaning he must register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Davis is accused by Pa. State Police of failing to comply with registry requirements at 81 Depot Street, Oswayo Borough, on Dec. 18, 2020.

Davis previously resided in Port Allegany Borough, McKean County, Pa., and sometimes works in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York state, according to his Megan's Law documents.

Davis' bail was set at $5,000 unsecured at a preliminary arraignment by Potter County Magisterial District Judge Kari A. McCleaft on Dec. 21, 2020.

Docket sheet