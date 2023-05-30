Bloomsburg, Pa. — A Milton man who served time for attempted kidnapping and robbery lied about his past when he tried to buy a pistol, police say.

Alberto Aponte Ayala, 44, went to Susquehanna Valley Firearms, 2407 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg, in January to buy a Glock 9mm pistol, according to Sgt. Joe Grassley of the Scott Township police department.

On the application form, Aponte Ayala checked "No" under the question asking if he'd ever been convicted on certain crimes. He instantly failed a background check, however. Records reportedly show Aponte Ayala was convicted of robbery in 2009, drug charges in 2004, and attempted robbery, robbery, and attempted kidnapping in 2000.

Ayala, Mahoning Street, was charged with making false statements and attempting to illegally purchase a firearm.

