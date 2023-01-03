Philadelphia, Pa. — A Collegeville man who spent eight years in prison for the beating death of his wife was recently convicted of operating a years-long scheme that promised fake cancer-curing drugs to dog owners.

Jonathan Nyce, now 73, was released from prison in 2010, after a judge gave him credit for good behavior and for the time he spent incarcerated before sentencing in the high-profile manslaughter trial, featured on Forensic Files in 2022.

Related reading: Dr. Jonathan Nyce: Manslaughter in a McMansion

After he was released, he embarked on a new scheme to make money.

Nyce was charged in February 2020 of wire fraud and interstate shipment of misbranded animal drugs, operating several companies under the names "Canine Care," "ACGT," and "CAGT," through which he purported to develop drugs intended to treat cancer in dogs, according to U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

Nyce has a pharmaceutical background, as he was a former medical researcher with a PhD in molecular biology from Temple University, who started a company called EpiGenisis. According to his LinkedIn profile, Nyce left the business in 2003, and it later went bankrupt due to a failed asthma drug.

Nyce constructed various websites for the canine drug companies beginning in 2012. He marketed these “cancer-curing” medications to desperate pet owners, using the drug names “Tumexal” and “Naturasone.”

Accordng to a press release from the Department of Justice, the websites made numerous false and fraudulent claims regarding the safety and efficacy of these supposed drugs, including that “Tumexal is effective against a wide variety of cancers,” and, “[i]n fact, Tumexal will almost always restore a cancer-stricken dog’s appetite, spirit and energy!”

As alleged, these drugs were "nothing more than a collection of bulk ingredients from various sources, which the defendant blended together himself at a facility on Arcola Road in Collegeville," Romero said.

Nyce led owners of terminally ill dogs to pay him hundreds or thousands of dollars for the fake drugs by touting the effectiveness of his products through phone and email conversations.

According to Romero, Nyce also told prospective customers that their pets could become part of clinical trials, but in order to do so, they had to pay him large sums of money.

Evidence presented at trial showed the defendant sold nearly $1,000,000 worth of drugs to approximately 900 different victims. The defendant’s marketing, sale, and shipment of these drugs violated the Food and Drug Administration’s Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act because the drugs were not approved by the FDA.

The defendant even falsely claimed in promotional materials that his company’s research was “funded in part by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,” said Romero.

“When beloved pets become sick, caring owners look for treatments that can offer hope to keep their pet alive and comfortable,” Romero continued. “Jonathan Nyce took advantage of that bond between pet and owner by defrauding customers and giving them false hope that they might be able to save their dying pet. That is both cruel and illegal, and we hope this verdict brings his victims a small measure of justice for their suffering.”

The purpose of the FDA’s animal drug approval process ensures that pets receive safe and effective products.

"Ignoring the FDA’s requirements and selling unapproved drugs to vulnerable U.S. consumers will not be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge George A. Scavdis, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Metro Washington Field Office. “We will aggressively pursue and bring to justice those criminals who place profits above the health and safety of animal patients."

The case was investigated by the Food and Drug Administration’s Office of Criminal Investigation with assistance from the Consumer Protection Branch of the Department of Justice, and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher E. Parisi.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.