Williamsport, Pa. — A contractor who was previously convicted of home improvement fraud reportedly scammed another two victims before police caught him.

In the latest felony criminal cases against Keystone Life and Elevator owner Michael William Bloom, 44, officials say he bilked a Lewistown church and a Clinton County couple of nearly $50,000. Now police say Bloom doesn't have any money to refund his former customers.

Charges for the Clinton County couple were investigated and filed by Trooper Grant Ralston of Lamar.

Here's what court papers allege:

The couple wanted an elevator installed in their Beech Creek Township home because the husband had recently suffered an injury and had mobility issues. After speaking with Bloom last year, they agreed to pay the company $44,500 for an "Easy Climber" elevator.

After signing a contract on July 7 of 2021 and paying the first installment of $14,850, the couple say two different subcontractors came to the home, including one from Maine and another possibly from Ohio, which the couple thought odd.

On the second site visit on July 28, subcontractor Adin Daniels took measurements for the elevator and the couple paid the second installment of $14,850. Work was set to begin Aug. 19, with a completion date of Aug. 30, but no one came to do the work, the couple said.

Despite messaging and calling the business numerous times, the couple couldn't get in touch with Bloom. They later spoke to the second subcontractor, who told them he no longer works for Keystone Life because there were multiple lawsuits filed against the company.

"In it for the money"

Ralston contacted Daniels in May of 2022, who confirmed he had previously done work for Bloom as a subcontractor. Daniels said he hadn't worked with Bloom for nearly a year because the Keystone Lift owner would rarely get building permits, didn't do jobs that were up to building code, and had an "in and out" approach to jobs. It began to seem to Daniels that Bloom "was in it for the money."

Bloom agreed to talk to police and came in for an interview on June 15. He told Ralston the reason the elevator hadn't been installed was because there was "prep work" that needed done beforehand. When he was reminded he couldn't keep the nearly $30,000 the couple had paid him if he didn't complete the work, Bloom agreed. He told police he would give his civil attorney's information to Johanna Berta, the couple's attorney, but police later discovered the attorney's name he gave Berta was fake.

Bloom's former girlfriend provided screenshots of a text conversation she had with him where he apologized for what he put her through. She asked him what happens next and he replied, "Hire attorney try not to go to jail but you know."

Bloom has been arrested four times in the past for home improvement fraud as well as other theft-related arrests, Ralston noted. According to the attorney general's office, Bloom "doesn't have any money to pay anyone back," Ralston said.

Church waits for work to begin

Additional charges against Bloom were filed by PA Officer of Attorney General David Scicchitano after Bloom reportedly stole $18,000 from a Lewistown Church.

Sherman Stoltzfus, pastor of the Paintersville Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, contacted police this summer after Bloom failed to install an elevator in their church.

Stoltzfus and another church member, James Long, signed a contract with Bloom on Jan. 30 of 2022 for an elevator to be installed in the church at the cost of $27,000. The church gave Bloom a check for $18,000 that day and was given an estimated start date in 6-8 weeks.

But when months went by and Bloom didn't start working on the elevator, church members became concerned. Stoltzfus tried calling the company, but discovered Bloom had blocked his number.

Eventually, Bloom did email Stoltzfus with multiple installation dates, but he never showed up to work. On July 13, the church demanded Bloom refund the $18,000 it had paid him.

Bloom agreed, but said the church would have to sign a form that he would provide. Bloom never provided the form and didn't return the money.

Previous arrests and convictions

Scicchitano contacted Mike Vogt of Staying Home, the manufacturer of the lifts Bloom sold, and discovered Bloom hadn't purchased an elevator for the church. Scicchitano also spoke to Michael Toth, a subcontractor that worked for Keystone Lift. Although he had done "lots of jobs" for Keystone Lift, Bloom stopped paying him and now owed Toth more than $9,000.

Bloom's director of operations, Cherie Musser, told investigators she was aware Bloom was operating without a contractor's license, but Bloom assured her he had talked to a lawyer and was allowed to still operate. Musser also said it was apparent last summer that Bloom was taking money from clients but not buying the necessary equipment or showing up to do the work.

Bloom had previously been convicted in three separate cases in Luzerne County in 2021 for theft and home improvement fraud, court records show. As a result, his contractor license was revoked by the state and he was ordered to pay his victims a total of $41,300.

Bloom was charged by the Attorney General's office with making illegal transactions, fraudulent business practices, theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, and theft by unlawful taking.

He is also facing charges from the Lamar State Police for making illegal transactions, taking payments and failing to perform services, fraudulent business practices, theft by deception, and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds.

Clinton County docket sheet

Lewistown docket sheet

