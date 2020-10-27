Williamsport, Pa. – After selling cocaine in Lycoming County last year, a 30-year-old Williamsport man recently was sentenced to state prison, court records indicate.

Timothy A. Easter, of Grace St., admitted to delivering cocaine and possessing heroin with intent to deliver it between Sept. 12 and Nov. 15, 2019, according to court records.

On Oct. 13, Lycoming County Judge Marc F. Lovecchio sentenced Easter to an aggregate state prison term of 30 to 66 months.

Easter pleaded guilty to one ungraded felony count of delivery of a controlled substance, and one ungraded felony count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance on Aug. 4 via Zoom.

Detective Sarah Kinney with the Williamsport Bureau of Police conducted controlled buys from Easter through a confidential informant. The first took place on November 15, 2019.

The CI met Easter in the Starbucks parking lot on Academy Street and exchanged $200 for crack cocaine and heroin, according to the affidavit.

In a similar controlled buy on Nov. 20, the CI contacted Easter to purchase $500 of heroin, court records stated. Easter was taken into custody in the same Starbucks parking lot and found to have 90 waxine bags of suspected heroin, the complaint stated.

For the ungraded felony count of delivery of a controlled substance cocaine, Easter was sentenced by Judge Marc F. Lovecchio to 12 to 24 months in state prison. The sentence must be served consecutively to all other sentences, and he will receive credit for time served from Feb. 6 to 14.

For the ungraded felony count of possession with intent to deliver heroin, Easter was sentenced to 18 to 42 months in state prison, with eligibility for boot camp and the Recidivism Risk Reduction Incentive program.

Easter will spend an aggregate term of 30 to 66 months in state prison.

He must also pay $400 restitution and the costs of prosecution, pay an Act 198 fee, and undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation.