Lock Haven, Pa. — A Lock Haven woman was sentenced to a maximum of 60 years incarceration for the rape of a six-year-old child.

Tonya Krout, 38, of Lock Haven was given a maximum of 20 years for three counts of the first-degree felony offense this week in Clinton County. Judge Michael Salisbury said Krout was “absolutely likely to re-offend if given the opportunity to abuse another child” during the hearing.

The victim was first abused as a six-year-old in 2010, according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Tim Wright. Krout admitted to raping the child several times over a five-year period prior to being sentenced.

Krout could be released if granted parole after serving the first 18 years of her sentence. She will be ordered registered as a lifetime Megan’s Law Offender, according to the release from the Clinton County District Attorney's Office.

Following a 2016 investigation in New York, Krout was charged for the abuse of a four-year-old. Krout allegedly abused a child with several other adults, investigators in that case said.

Pennsylvania State Police were assisted by Newburgh City Police from New York State, according to the release.

Docket sheet

