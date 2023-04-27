Williamsport, Pa. — A former businesses was sentenced to state prison and hit with a new set of felony charges Thursday at the Lycoming County Courthouse.

“I take responsibility for not completing the work,” 44-year-old Michael Bloom of Williamsport said to President Judge Nancy Butts.

Related reading: Lycoming County contractor accused of ripping off clients for more than $86,000

Judge Butts handed down a sentence of 2 1/2 to seven years in a State Correctional Institution. Bloom was given one week to get his affairs in order. Judge Butts ordered he report to the Lycoming County Prison next Friday at 9 a.m.

Bloom, who owned and operated Keystone Lift and Elevator, LLC, pleaded guilty to a single count of theft by unlawful taking in one case. He pleaded guilty to six counts of the same charge in another case against him. All were graded as third-degree felonies.

Related reading:

Several of Bloom’s victims spoke at the sentencing. All but one of his victims in the case were younger than 60.

“You treated me badly and took all my money,” one victim said via speaker phone Thursday morning. Another said, "You caused hardship for a lot of people. He just took all the money and stole it.”

Bloom still owes thousands in restitution to victims in counties all over the state. That includes more than $12,000 to a pair of victims stemming from new charges filed this week.

Bloom's lawyer argued for probation, claiming he had gainful employment as a consultant for a construction company and working to pay restitution.

“It was never his intention to steal from anyone,” his defense claimed.

Bloom was first charged in Centre County for writing bad checks in 2011. He has since been charged with crimes throughout the state.

“It was literally taking the money and do nothing,” Prosecutor Bernard Ashely Anderson of the Attorney General’s Office said.

Bloom faces charges that include dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, receives advance payment for services and fails to perform, deceptive business practices, theft by deception, and theft by failure to make required deposition funds in Clinton County. All are felonies. He will also be resentenced on similar charges in Luzerne County.

"Bloom was sentenced in all three cases, which sentences included a revocation of his contractor registration under the Pennsylvania Home Improvement Consumer Protection Act and a total of $41,300 in restitution to the three victims," State Attorney David Scicchitano said.

New charges

Charges filed against Bloom Thursday morning included two counts each of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, theft by failing to make required disposition funds, deceptive business practices, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, receives advance payments for services and fails to perform, and misrepresents contractor identifying information.

Bloom allegedly took deposits from two individuals after his HICPA registration was revoked in July of 2021. Bloom received a total of $12,020 for jobs he had no intention of completing, investigators said.

Both contracts were signed in October of 2021 with start dates the following year in January. Including the six other victims from the previous cases who entered into contracts in 2021, Keystone Lift and Elevator, LLC did not have the ability to handle that workload, according to investigators.

In each instance, Bloom took deposits and failed to return them. When contacted by the accusers, Bloom would assure them the money would be returned. He then stopped answering their calls, investigators said.

All victims in listed in the new set of charges are above the age of 60.

Docket sheet 1

Docket sheet 2

Docket sheet 3

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.