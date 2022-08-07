Lock Haven, Pa. — A contractor stole nearly $20,000 from a fire victim who paid the construction company owner to rebuild a shed and repair fire damage to a home, police say.

Mill Hall police arrested Cody Daniel Shane McHenry, 33, on Friday and charged with four counts of felony home improvement fraud. McHenry, owner of McHenry Roofing and Construction in Lock Haven, had taken a $18,450 payment from a individual to rebuild a storage shed that had burned down, according to Officer Brandon Coleman. McHenry was also supposed to make repairs to the individual's home that had also been damaged in the fire. McHenry never completed the work and when the homeowner demanded he return the money, McHenry refused, police say.

McHenry Roofing, located on North Vista Drive, was sued earlier this year, according to court records. He was found at fault and ordered to pay $5,224. Several complaints about the business have been listed with the Better Business Bureau, alleging the company did shoddy work or took payment for work that was never completed.

McHenry was transported to the Clinton County Jail after his arrest, records show. A preliminary hearing on the charges is set for Aug. 16 at 8:30 a.m. before District Judge Frank P. Mills.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.