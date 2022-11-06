Berwick, Pa. — A contractor hired to refinish cabinets stole the homeowners' credit card and checks, then used them to steal thousands from the couple, police say.

Corey A. Hutchinson, 39, was hired to refinish kitchen cabinets at a house on Skyline Drive in June and was paid $350 by check, the couple told Investigator Jarrod Noss, Briar Creek Township Police.

In July, their credit card company contacted them about suspicious purchases made around the area. From June 13 to July 16, their Discover Card had been used at Sheetz, Walmart, Home Deport, Harbor Freight, as well as for online purchases at Ticketnetwork, Market@Work vending machines, and FanDuel Stardust Casino. The total amount of the purchases was $1,746, charges state.

The couple checked their bank transactions and also discovered two checks, each for $750, that had allegedly been forged and cashed by Hutchinson. In total, the couple say Hutchinson reportedly stole $3,246.

Hutchinson, Short Road, Bloomsburg, was charged with two counts of forgery and 19 counts of access device fraud, along with theft and receiving stolen property. At a preliminary hearing on Oct 24, District Judge Richard Cashman sent all the charges on to county court.

Docket sheet

