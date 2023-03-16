Coal Township, Pa. — A contractor took more than $6,000 from a woman to do construction work on her deck, but instead stole the money and never completed the work, police say.

David Allen Dehoutaint Jr., 46, signed a contract with a Coal Township woman in July of 2021 to work on a deck at the back of her home in the 1700 block of W. Chestnut Street, said Officer Christopher Lapotsky of the Coal Township police department. The woman gave Dehoutaint a $5,050 check.

Two months later, the homeowner gave him an additional $1,200 in cash and Dehountaint allegedly promised to start the job in another two months. Two workers showed up in October and pulled down half of the existing deck before leaving the property and never coming back, Lapotsky said.

When she questioned Dehoutaint, he claimed his partner had stolen money from his account, but Dehoutaint assured the woman he would come back the next month and start working, charges say.

Dehoutaint allegedly never returned and refused to refund the money when the homeowner asked for it back. In total, the woman paid $6,250 to Dehoutaint, Lapotsky noted.

Dehoutaint of Bellfonte was charged with felony theft by deception.

Docket sheet

