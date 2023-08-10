Bloomsburg, Pa. — A suspicious package that was found at Columbia County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon has been determined to be harmless, according to the Bloomsburg Police Department.

The package was initially found around 2 p.m. at Columbia County Courthouse and was taken back to the post office to be examined.

During that time, police advised the public to avoid the area.

PSP Hazardous Devices and Explosive Section determined that the package was a “device” being sent back to Probation and was harmless.

The area is now reopened to the public.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.