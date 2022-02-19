Williamsport, Pa. —A contactor named as the owner of Accurate Contracting was charged with two first-degree misdemeanors after a report was filed with PSP Montoursville on Sept. 28, 2021.

David Daniels, 37, of Williamsport was charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and receives advance payment for services and failed to perform after State Police investigated.

According to an affidavit, Daniels received $1,400 to perform several renovations throughout a person’s home. Daniels allegedly failed to start the job and broke off communication from the customer.

A warrant was issued for Daniels’s arrest on Feb. 10, 2022.

