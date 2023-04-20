Lock Haven, Pa. — State Police arrested a man accused of striking a construction worker with his vehicle while drunk.

Witnesses said Cy Robert Little, 20, of Lock Haven was visibly intoxicated at the time of the accident in Woodward Township on April 18, according to police. Trooper Luke Fusco of PSP Lamar took Little for blood testing after placing him under arrest Tuesday morning.

The injured worker was taken by helicopter to UMPC Williamsport’s Trauma Center where he was treated for serious injuries, according to a release from the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office.

Little is charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, and DUI/unsafe driving along with a slew of summary traffic offenses. Court documents show he posted $25,000 monetary bail through a bondsman after being arraigned by Judge Keith Kibler in Lock Haven. Little was then released from custody.

He is scheduled to appear before Judge Frank Mills on April 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

