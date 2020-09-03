Lewisburg, Pa. -- This week, construction began on a new addition and renovation project at the Public Library for Union County. The project will relocate and expand the children's area, provide quiet and convenient spaces for adult library patrons, and enhance operational efficiencies.

A 1,150 sq. ft. addition to the south front of the building and renovations of existing space will create the new Children’s Library, which will include children’s collections, programming space, an ADA compliant family restroom, storage, a service desk, and seating areas where adults and children can sit and work together.

Adult materials, including magazines and newspapers, large print books, DVDs, and books on CD will be moved closer to the library’s main entrance. Throughout the library, new seating, tables, outlets and counters will facilitate work, technology use, and collaboration. A reconfigured check-out desk will maximize space and adapt to changing methods of providing services.

“This renovation and expansion will help the Public Library for Union County to provide essential programs and materials for the education of children and will make it easier for adults to read, connect, work and relax,” says Don Adams, Library board president. “The benefits of this renovation and expansion have been further magnified by our recent need for social distancing. Safe, flexible and separate areas are critical to providing all ages space to learn, connect and build relationships essential to lifelong learning and community vitality.”

The project is expected to be completed in Spring, 2021. The contractors selected for the project are HEPCO, general contractor; Tra Electric, electrical contractor; and LTS Plumbing and Heating, HVAC and plumbing contractor.

Over the past five years, the Public Library for Union County has experienced increases in:

Program attendance by families and young children

Demand and use of meeting/programming space for all ages

Technology usage by both library users and staff

In the fall of 2019, the Library was awarded a $750,000 Keystone Recreation, Park, and Conservation Fund Grant for this project. Union County acts as the fiscal agent for the Keystone Grant.