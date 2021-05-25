Harrisburg, Pa. – A "constitutional carry" bill is one step closer to becoming law.

In a 14-11 vote on Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee reported a bill that would make licenses to carry concealed firearms optional.

"This principle acknowledges that Pennsylvanians have a fundamental constitutional right to keep and bear arms," Rep. Aaron Bernstine said in the bill's memo.

Pennsylvanians could still obtain an optional License to Carry a Firearm permit to be used in other states under the measure.

"Currently, 32 states either recognize Pennsylvania LTCF’s or a reciprocity agreement is in effect," Bernstine said.

Bernstine's bill also would repeal the section of Title 18 banning guns on the public streets and public property of Philadelphia.

"Those Pennsylvanians that follow the law each day should not be punished or hindered if they choose to carry a firearm," Bernstine said.

Here are the 14 committee lawmakers who voted "yea" for Bernstine's bill: Reps. Rob Kauffman, Timothy Bonner, Matthew Dowling, Torren Ecker, Johnathan Hershey, Barry Jozwiak, Joshua Kail, Kate Klunk, Jerry Knowles, Andrew Lewis, Natalie Mihalek, David Millard, Jim Rigby and Paul Schemel.

Here are the 11 committee lawmakers who voted "nay" for Bernstine's bill: Reps. Todd Stephens, Tim Briggs, Jason Dawkins, Liz Hanbidge, Joseph Hohenstein, Emily Kinkead, Summer Lee, Christopher Rabb, Melissa Shusterman, Jared Solomon, and Mike Sabel.

The bill advances to the House floor for full consideration.