Sheshequin Township, Pa. — An elected constable has been removed from office after his history of sex crimes against children surfaced recently.

Shane Peters was not on the ballot for Sheshequin Township Constable, but won the position with a single write-in vote in November. Several others also received a write-in vote, but Peters won the seat in a tie-breaker, according to Albert C. Ondrey, Bradford County's district attorney.

Months after the election though, the DA's office began to hear complaints about Peters' criminal history. An investigation revealed Peters had been convicted of indecent acts with a minor in 2003 and and second-degree sexual abuse of a child in 2006 and is a Megan's Law registrant.

Ondrey filed court papers to have Peters removed, saying he was ineligible to hold office because he had been convicted of an "infamous crime." Last month, Bradford County Judge Maureen T. Beirne sided with Ondrey and ordered him removed from office.

The court stated that such crimes are “odious and detestable” and show a lack of high moral character that the citizens have a right to expect from their public officials," according to a release from the DA's office.

