U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb (D-Allegheny) continues to make his intentions clear on weather he plans to run for the Pennsylvania Senate seat being vacated by U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.

Lamb, who was a prosecutor by profession and a Marine, won a critical 2018 special election which began to show Republicans trouble was afoot amidst the mid-term of former president Donald Trump. Lamb represents one of the toughest congressional districts for Democrats to hold.

Although an announcement has yet to be made, Lamb seems to be taking the necessary steps towards making it official, holding a fundraiser with US Sen. Joe Manchin (D-Wv) and attending a fundraiser for a Scranton-area state senate candidate.

According to Lamb’s campaign manager, no decision has yet to be made.

Pennsylvania’s senate race will be contentious, with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman a favorite amongst many Democratic party regulars; Philadelphia State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta; and Montgomery County commissioner Valerie Arkoosh, who is also a former physician.

Fetterman has raised $1.9 million, with Kenyatta at $217,000. As of March 31, Lamb had $1 million on hand.

Some Democrats are concerned about Lamb’s possible entry in to the race as it means a potential loss for Democrats moving in to the mid-term of President Joe Biden.

U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan has also made it known she is giving serious consideration to running as well.