Harrisburg, Pa. – A $2.4 million state grant will provide the necessary funds to construct the Masters Boulevard/Waddle Road Extension project in Patton Township, Centre County, state Rep. Scott Conklin announced Friday.

Conklin, D-Centre, said the project, which will be constructed by Toftrees Development LLC, will include the installation of sidewalks, traffic signals, stormwater management and paving.

"Improving our infrastructure is a priority for all residents to ensure their overall quality of life, and this project will provide necessary safety improvements and proper management of water runoff, due to rain or melting snow," said Conklin.

In granting these and other applications for funding, PennDOT considered a variety of criteria, including safety benefits, regional economic conditions, and operational sustainability.

More information about the grant is available at this link.