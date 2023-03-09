Williamsport, Pa. — Congressman Dan Meuser (Pa. - 09) has appointed new Directors to his Pottsville and Williamsport District Offices. Nathan Gerace will serve as the new District Director from the Pottsville Office, and James May will serve as Regional Director from the Williamsport Office.

Gerace will oversee all district-based operations including constituent casework services, outreach to local officials, and community events. He will serve as the local point-of-contact for Congressman Meuser. Gerace will be based in the Pottsville District Office, 121 Progress Ave., Suite 110, Losch Plaza.

Gerace has worked for Meuser since his election in 2018, most recently serving as District Field Director. He is also in his second term as Mayor of Tamaqua. Gerace was sworn in at the age of 19 in 2018, becoming one of the youngest mayors in Pennsylvania's history.

“Nathan embodies the qualities of public service to which all should aspire,” Congressman Meuser commented. “His commitment to the people of Tamaqua is unparalleled, and I know he will continue to bring the same level of leadership and dedication to all constituents of the 9th District in his new role.”

Gerace is ready and eager to take on his new role, saying, “I’m humbled to be tapped by Congressman Meuser to lead his district team and continue our good work. I’ve had the opportunity to travel every corner of the district, giving me the tools necessary to understand its needs.”

James May will serve as Regional Director from the Williamsport Office, Executive Plaza, 4th Floor, 330 Pine St. His role involves managing the Williamsport office to ensure that the needs of the community are met and constituent casework services are completed in a timely and effective manner.

May was the Northeastern Regional Public Affairs Manager for the Pennsylvania Treasury and regional Community Relations Coordinator for PennDOT. From 1999 to 2006, May served as an officer and chaplain in the U.S. Army. During his last three years on active duty, Chaplain (CPT) May served in Iraq with the soldiers on the front lines; at Walter Reed Hospital, with soldiers who have been injured in war; and at Arlington National Cemetery.

“James has a long and distinguished track record of public service, including serving in uniform as a U.S. Army Chaplain, as well as with Pennsylvania state government,” Meuser explained. “We look forward to James continuing his good work on behalf of the constituents of the 9th District.”

May is pleased with the opportunity to serve the region, saying, “I am excited to continue my service to the community in my new role with Congressman Meuser. I look forward to being a part of the Congressman’s team and promoting the standard of excellence constituents deserve.”

May will serve constituents in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and part of Luzerne and Lycoming counties. Both can be reached by calling (570) 871-6370.

