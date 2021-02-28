fred keller house of representatives.jpg

Washington, D.C. — On Saturday, Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) voted against President Biden's $2 trillion stimulus plan, claiming that the legislation was too partisan and fiscally wasteful.

“Rather than spend trillions more in taxpayer dollars on items unrelated to COVID-19, we should first look at being accountable for the more than $1 trillion that has yet to be spent from previous relief efforts," Keller said.

In Keller's opinion, only 9% of Biden's stimulus plan goes to public health spending.

"Because of the exorbitant price-tag of this proposal and how it has been fast-tracked through Congress,  the $1.9 trillion cost must be offset, which could trigger cuts to existing federal programs that seniors,  veterans, and farmers rely on," Keller's press team said.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.