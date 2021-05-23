Washington, D.C. – Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) recently supported various legislative initiatives to reaffirm his commitment to investing in Israel’s sovereignty and its people, including signing onto a letter to President Biden urging the administration to take actions to weaken Hamas and co-sponsoring a resolution that condemns Hamas’ transgressions against Israel.

In the letter led by Congressman Michael McCaul (TX-10), Keller called on President Biden to maintain U.S. security assistance to Israel and move to sanction Hamas for using civilians as human shields.

“We must work together to help our ally defend itself from Hamas and other threats, and to cut off the support to Hamas that enables it to kill and injure Israeli and Palestinian civilians,” the letter reads. “These attacks clearly demonstrate the critical importance of our security assistance to Israel, as agreed to in the 2016 U.S.-Israel Memorandum of Understanding. We urge you to uphold this commitment, and we continue to oppose any reductions in funding or added conditions on security assistance, which would be detrimental to Israel’s ability to defend itself against all threats, including the current assault.”

Read the full letter here.

Congressman Keller also co-sponsored Congressman Jeff Van Drew’s (NJ-2) resolution that recognizes Hamas’ actions as war crimes, reiterates the group’s designation as a terrorist organization, and expresses that the United States must continue to support Israel’s fight against terrorism.

Find full text of this legislation here.

In case you missed it, last week Keller co-sponsored a resolution introduced by Congressman Carlos Giménez (FL-26) that denounces the acts of terrorism committed by Hamas and reaffirms support for Israel.

Find full text of this legislation here.

On supporting Israel, Congressman Keller made the following statement:

“The terrorist attacks on Israeli civilians illustrate the need for America’s bipartisan support for the State of Israel. Unfortunately, some Democrats have continued to waver rather than joining the majority of Congress in coming to the aid of our strongest ally in the Middle East and the only democracy in the region. Hesitating to support Israel at this critical juncture not only jeopardizes its security—it sends a dangerous message to America’s strategic partners around the globe. The United States must reaffirm our support for Israel and work swiftly to aid its people.”