Danville/State College, Pa. -- This week, Congressman Fred Keller announced three grants which will be awarded to Lloyd Zimmerman and Son Farm in Danville and Penn State University for various enhancements.

Lloyd Zimmerman and Sons will receive a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant amounting to $600,000. The funds will be used to install solar panels on the roofs of the farm's dairy barns.

On the awarding of the grant, Congressman Fred Keller made the following statement:

“I am thrilled that the USDA is taking proactive steps to help our local farmers create energy-efficient solutions. I applaud the USDA for supporting our farmers and helping to implement an all-of-the-above approach to meet the energy needs of our agricultural producers.”

Penn State University will be awarded an Economic Development grant and an AARP grant.

The Economic Development grant, totaling $116,667, will fund the fifth of a five-year University Center Economic Development Program, which will provide technical assistance and research development tools to increase productivity and encourage innovation within the university.

The $12,207 AARP grant will be used to develop virtual engagement techniques and a digital toolkit that different communities can utilize to help engage the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Regarding the two Penn State grants, Fred Keller commented: “Thank you to the Economic Development Association and AARP for their investments into Penn State’s future and for the lasting positive effects these funds will have on the university’s students. These funds will greatly improve Penn State’s ability to implement necessary changes to its virtual engagement plan while also ensuring its long-term competitiveness in the region.”