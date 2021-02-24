Williamsport, Pa. – Congressman Fred Keller visited three local manufactures last week during his congressional recess.

Keller, who was recently named a ranking member of the House Education and Labor Committee's Workforce Protections Subcommittee, asked members of each company how they are adapting to the COVID-19 pandemic and requested input for ways to support the workforce both in Pennsylvania and throughout the U.S.

On Tuesday, February 16, Congressman Keller visited Wirerope Works Inc. in Williamsport. The company manufactures wire rope and strand products that are used in building roads, bridges, airports, and other structures. Wirerope Works operates the largest wire rope manufacturing facility in North America and has occupied its Williamsport location for over 120 years. The company serves several local industries such as construction, logging, mining, oil, gas, steel, and boating.

Also on Tuesday, Keller visited Architectural Precast Innovations, Inc. in Paxtonvolle. API manufactures concrete that is used to build parking garages, warehouses, apartment buildings, and other structures. The company employs 80 local workers.

On Friday, February 19, Congressman Keller and State Representative Clint Owlett toured Truck-Lite, Inc. in Wellsboro. Truck-Lite is a world leader in heavy-duty lighting, mirrors, and trailer safety systems. The company has reimagined its operations during the pandemic and is even looking to expand beyond its current staff of 250 local workers.

On the tours, Congressman Keller made the following statement:

“Having worked in private industry for 25 years, I know first-hand how critical these jobs are for the regional economy. The people of central and northeast Pennsylvania are hardworking, smart, and diligent, and that was evident in seeing how these companies have adapted to keep their workers safe while maintain operations during the pandemic. The relationships we are building with local workers and employers will inform my work as Ranking Member of the Workforce Protections Subcommittee. I always appreciate the opportunity to see firsthand the work that gets done across the district and learn how I can best advocate for our communities in Congress.”

With the conclusion of the congressional recess, Keller will take the input that he has received during his tours of these three companies back with him to Washington, D.C.