Washington, D.C. -- On Wednesday, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce awarded Congressman Fred Keller (R - Pa.) the Spirit of Enterprise Award for his support of pro-business legislation from January 2019 through January 2020. The award also recognizes Congressman Keller's willingness to work across the aisle while supporting pro-business legislation.
In response to receiving the award, Congressman Fred Keller made this statement:
“The best form of economic stimulus - in both good and bad times - is a steady job, and one cannot be pro-jobs and anti-business. Having worked in the private sector for over two decades, including running my own small business before getting elected to office, I know the importance of lawmakers supporting pro-business legislation that gets government out of the way and allows the ingenuity of the American entrepreneur to grow our tremendous economy.
Now more than ever, we need folks at all levels of government that understand the role business plays in creating the great American comeback and will work to open our economy swiftly and safely.
I thank the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for recognizing my bipartisan work in 2019 in support of American businesses while in Congress, and I will continue to support business growth, economic development, and sensible deregulation to keep America’s economy growing.”