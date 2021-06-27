Washington, D.C. -- U.S. Representatives Mary Gay Scanlon (Pa.-05) and Mariannette Miller Meeks (Iowa-02) have introduced the bipartisan Courtroom Dogs Act to the House in an effort to give the Department of Justice authority to create a standardized best practice guide for the use of support dogs in federal courts.

The Act was also introduced to the Senate by John Cornyn (Texas) and Dianna Feinstein (Calif.).

Having a consistent set of national guidelines would allow more people involved in court proceedings to have access to support dogs, ensure that the presence of the dogs will not interfere with court proceedings, and identify and prepare for any problems that the presence of the dogs may cause.

“Before I came to Congress, I spent 30 years as a public interest lawyer, representing women, families, and children. One of the challenges of representing victims of crime and abuse, particularly children, is that testifying in court can be scary and inflict additional trauma,” said Rep. Scanlon. “Allowing participants in court proceedings to have the comfort of a therapy dog is one small step we can take to ensure our most vulnerable victims have the support they need when testifying. I am proud to introduce this bill alongside my colleague Rep. Miller-Meeks and grateful to Senators Cornyn and Feinstein for their work on this bipartisan, bicameral bill.”

“Testifying and appearing in court can be a difficult and stressful endeavor, particularly when discussing traumatic events. We should aid witnesses to be calm and comfortable during testimony, especially when they may be face-to-face with their assailant,” said Rep. Miller-Meeks. “The Courtroom Dogs Act is an excellent step to support witnesses while in court. I appreciate Rep. Scanlon for partnering with me on this issue, and I look forward to working with her, as well as Senators Cornyn and Feinstein, to see this legislation become law.”

The use of support dogs in courtrooms as a way to calm and support people has become increasingly popular in the U.S. in recent years, and for good reason; scientific studies suggest that there are great physical and mental calming benefits to the presence of trained support dogs.

The Courtroom Dogs Act is supported by the Courthouse Dogs Foundation, the National District Attorneys Association, and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.