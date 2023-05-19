Washington, D.C. — U.S. Representatives Glenn “GT” Thompson and Matt Cartwright have begun the fourth attempt to pass "Eric's Law," a death penalty bill originally submitted by Sen. Pat Toomey in 2018.

The bill is named for Eric Williams, a federal correctional officer who was brutally murdered by an inmate in Wayne County in 2013.

Eric's Law concerns the death penalty. Eric Williams was murdered by an inmate who was already serving a life sentence for murder. After murdering Williams, the inmate was found guilty and received a second life sentence — a mostly symbolic gesture, and one that many find unjust. Eleven of the twelve jurors in the trial for Williams' murder voted in favor of the death penalty.

Currently, the jury must unanimously vote in favor of the death penalty. Eric's Law, if passed, would allow prosecutors to impanel a second jury for sentencing if the first jury in a federal death penalty case doesn't reach a unanimous decision on a sentence.

When Pat Toomey introduced the bill in 2018, it never went to vote. Toomey attempted to revive the bill in 2021, but again it never went to vote. Texas Senator Ted Cruz reintroduced the bill once again with the backing of Sens. Mike Braun and Tom Cotton in February 2023. It has been referred to the Judiciary Committee, but no further action has been taken.

Now, Reps. Thompson and Cartwright are making a bipartisan push for the criminal justice bill.

“Eric Williams was tragically killed, and his murderer’s sentencing was an injustice,” Rep. Thompson said. “It is a stark reminder of the danger and extreme violence our officers face every day in our nation's federal prisons. Eric’s Law will help provide additional protections for our corrections officers, affirm the option for review of the case and allow for a final, definite decision in death penalty cases that our victims and families deserve.”

“Our corrections officers face tremendous risk to their safety each and every day,” Rep. Cartwright said. “Sadly, we have lost too many good officers and the loss of Eric Williams still weighs heavy on our hearts. We must do everything in our power to prevent this kind of tragedy from recurring, and that is why I am proud to co-sponsor this legislation. Eric’s Law will ensure justice is served in those horrible incidents where a correctional officer’s life is taken by an inmate.”

Donald Williams, the father of Eric Williams, has expressed his support for the bill and the sense of injustice left behind by the trial for Eric's murder.

“At the trial for the murder of my son, I was in disbelief that under current federal law one lone juror can make a biased decision that becomes irreversible. As a father, it was devastating. As an American who values our judicial system, I was stunned," Donald said. "A ‘trial by jury’ is at the heart of our rights. Eric’s Law allows prosecutors to retry the sentencing phase of the case to allow for the fair and equal court system that all Americans deserve.”

The bill has also seen support from various branches of law enforcement including police and prison staff.

“The current statute falls short and unfairly imbalances justice towards evil while repeatedly victimizing the families and survivors of violent crimes. The men and women that are tasked with humanely managing society's homicidal predators and sociopaths deserve the protections of a unanimous jury that Eric's Law provides," comments Shane Fausey, National Council of Local Prisons Local 33 President.

