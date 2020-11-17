Washington, D.C. – On Nov. 12, in recognition of the impact that athletic administrators have on students' educational experience, Congressman Fred Keller (R - Pa.) and Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán (D - Calif.) introduced a bill to designate December 15, 2020 as Interscholastic Athletic Administrators’ Day.

This resolution recognizes the contributions of athletic administrators in promoting high standards for integrity and success both on and off the field.

The resolution also commends the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators' Association, which is the top organization that prepares administrators to lead secondary school athletics programs. Interscholastic athletic programs typically only make up about one to three percent of school budgets while bringing in significant revenue - a high return on investment.

Congressman Fred Keller made the following statement upon the bill’s introduction:

“I’m proud to recognize the wonderful work that high school athletic administrators do in promoting excellence in our student-athletes both on and off the field. Athletic administrators serve a crucial role in our schools, motivating students to push themselves in the classroom and on the field while also teaching them valuable lessons about the values of sportsmanship, cooperation and fair play—the benefits of which last a lifetime.”

Additionally, Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán made the following statement:

“Growing up playing baseball and then softball in high school, sports were more than just a hobby to me and so many others; they are a way to stay active, connect, learn, and build trust. Athletic administrators play a critical role in the lives of so many of our young people, helping them achieve both their athletic and academic goals. In this year where the nature of both sports and education have been altered enormously to ensure safety and wellbeing, I’m proud to join Rep. Keller in introducing this resolution to formally recognize the achievements and innovation of Interscholastic Athletic Administrators on December 15, 2020.”

Finally, National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Executive Director Mike Blackburn made the following statement:

“On behalf of the NIAA and the nearly 13,000 athletic administrators we serve, we give our sincere thanks to Rep. Barragán and Rep. Keller for their leadership in recognizing the first ever Athletic Administrators’ Day. The role athletic administrators play in the lives of our student athletes is critical. Now, more than ever, during these challenging times it is so essential for schools and our policymakers to recognize the importance of secondary school athletic programs and how sports provide students with critical benefits off and on the playing field. It is an honor to have a day designed for our school athletic heroes by our policymakers.”

The bill is currently being considered by the House Committee on Education and Labor.