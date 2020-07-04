Following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day, protests erupted across the country, and then across the world - from France to Japan and even Syria.

Public anger boiled over, making this about much more than Floyd's death. The law enforcement involved have been charged with second degree manslaughter or aiding and abetting, but protests and riots have continued. Protesters have been making their point clear with their persistence: actions taken against the four officers are not enough.

Calls are ringing out across the country for systemic changes; however, exact demands vary wildly among different groups. The most extreme are calls to abolish the police entirely and replace them with a variety of social workers and community-based public safety policies.

Another demand is to cut funding for police departments and move those funds to other areas that may help reduce crime, such as education. The idea has gained traction in Philadelphia as a late-night decision slashed the police budget by $33 million on June 18.

Less extreme - and more likely - measures include modifying qualified immunity for police, banning chokeholds, increases in accountability and transparency, and changes in hiring and training processes. Protesters and supporters typically quick to point out that chokeholds had been banned in New York City for several years when Eric Garner died from an officer compressing his neck and chest in a chokehold.

That officer was fired, but not indicted: a metaphorical slap on the wrist. What is the point of adding new police conduct laws if police can ignore them with impunity?

House and Senate Democrats have presented one set of proposed sweeping reforms, Republicans another, and various state and local governments have been bringing their own ideas to the table.

The Pennsylvania Senate passed one much-discussed reform measure on June 30: House Bill 1910, after final approval from the Governor, will establish a database of officer misconduct complaints that departments will be able to access during the hiring process. Previously, an officer with a record of excessive use of force or other misconduct could switch departments without their record following them, possibly allowing them to continue their misconduct in other departments indefinitely.

In addition, House Bill 1841 was also approved by the Pennsylvania Senate - an act that will require background checks for police officers during the hiring process. The bill also frees previous employers from liability for sharing information with a hiring police department in good faith.

Of the bills, Attorney General Josh Shapiro said:

“I commend today’s vote to establish a mandatory, statewide database of police misconduct — a key change sought by reform advocates and a down payment on the improvements we need to make. When the Governor signs these bills, Pennsylvania will become one of the only states in the country to change its laws in the aftermath of George Floyd’s killing. I heard the community, and worked to bring a breakthrough coalition of law enforcement leaders forward to get this done. This legislation would make all Pennsylvanians safer by preventing departments from unknowingly hiring officers with past records of misconduct, and is a first step that shows we can make meaningful changes in our criminal justice system. I thank Representatives Harry Readshaw, Chris Rabb, Dan Williams, Jason Dawkins and all of the partners who came together to support this reform that the community was calling for and to commit to continue making needed changes.”

The two main federal proposals are the JUSTICE Act proposed by Republicans in Congress and the Justice in Policing Act brought forth by the Democrats. The two proposals cover some of the same subjects, but the Democratic Party proposal is more strict. Major parts of the bills are listed below.

The JUSTICE Act (Republican legislation)

Defines chokeholds as maneuvers specifically meant to incapacitate an individual

Makes departments that refuse to ban chokeholds forfeit federal grant money

Makes lynching a federal crime

Gives police departments additional funding for body cameras

Creates a commission to study the conditions of Black men and boys specifically, including rates of homicide, drug use, poverty, health issues, and so-on

No-knock warrants are allowed but must be well-documented and reported

Requires use of force and shooting incidents to be reported to the FBI

Calls for harsher punishments for falsified reports

No change to qualified immunity, which protects police from legal actions taken against them

The Justice in Policing Act (Democratic legislation)

Defines chokeholds as any maneuver that prevents or inhibits a person's air intake

Bans chokeholds except when use of deadly force is authorized

Makes departments that refuse to ban chokeholds forfeit federal grant money

Makes lynching a federal crime

Stops giving police departments military-grade equipment

Creates a national police misconduct registry

Bans no-knock warrants

Modifies qualified immunity for police, making it easier to successfully file a lawsuit against an officer

Despite the bills' similarities, arguments have erupted over the strictness or lenience of the two federal proposals; Democrats seem to believe that the Republican proposal is not strict enough, while Republicans find the Democratic proposal too strict.

Pennsylvania's Congressman Fred Keller is co-sponsoring the GOP's JUSTICE Act. Regarding the co-sponsorship, he states:

“I am proud to be an original co-sponsor of the JUSTICE Act. The legislation includes several bipartisan provisions that will help improve law enforcement procedures and bring about a culture of mutual respect between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Throughout the law enforcement listening sessions I have held across Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, we have heard consistently that enhanced training, accreditation, and the implementation of best practices can help improve law enforcement practices while not mandating an unworkable one-size-fits-all national approach. The JUSTICE Act takes the necessary steps to implement needed improvements in law enforcement to help ensure equal justice is applied to every American.”

While the exact reforms are as yet unclear, it is clear that changes are coming. COVID-19 help foster conditions for unrest by shining a spotlight on the country's inequalities, leaving many people feeling abandoned by the government and giving people who would otherwise be working or worn out by their jobs time to take to the streets.

Despite liberal use of tear gas, curfews, presidential Twitter threats, and various crowd control measures, protests continue to grow from week to week; slowly but surely, they seem to be getting results.