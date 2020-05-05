Curtis Swanger of Milton has been named PennDOT District 3-0's Employee of the Month for May.

Swanger currently serves as an Environmental Planner 2 in the Environmental Unit in our district. In this position he specializes on issues related to erosion and sedimentation control, stormwater control measures, and regulatory compliance regarding environmental issues.

During his time with the environmental unit, Swanger has become a reliable member who works both independently and as part of a team. He approaches projects with a can-do and positive attitude. Swanter is also known to take extra time to assist project managers in resolving environmental issues with ongoing project designs.

Swanger has shown his ability to adapt to challenges as they arise in the workplace. For example, due to the COVID-19 mitigation protocols, he was unable to hold the annual meeting with each of District 3’s County Conservation Districts. On short notice, he decided to hold these meetings remotely, recognizing that the meetings are a critical communication tool that ensures PennDOT maintenance field operations continue to remain compliant with environmental regulations.

His diverse skill set also includes expertise in underground and above ground fuel tank management, spill response, and hazardous waste management.

Swanger, a 3-year employee of PennDOT, lives with his daughter Ella and their two dogs. He is a graduate of Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in Geography-Environmental Planning.