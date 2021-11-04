Montoursville -- Rick Lucas has earned the title of PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for November 2021. Rick serves as a Highway Draftsman Designer for the district, drafting and detailing work associated with the development and preparation of highway plans from preliminary sketches to final plans.

Rick represents District 3 in a committee dedicated to the implementation of a new software: Open Roads Design (ORD). He attends and is active in statewide ORD meetings and clearly relays information back to the district staff during monthly meetings.

Rick, along with other members of the Design team, willingly assist fellow employees through any obstacles they face while using ORD.

He also volunteers to work in the district’s Incident Command Center, which is activated during severe weather incidents like flooding or major snowstorms.

Rick is known to be thorough in his actions and provides great communication and customer service.

Rick, a 10-year PennDOT employee, lives in Montoursville, Lycoming County. He and his wife have three sons. In his spare time, Rick enjoys riding motorcycles, spending time in the outdoors, hunting, and fishing.