Hughesville -- Sara Sherwood has been named PennDOT District 3 Employee of the Month for January 2022. Sherwood began her career with PennDOT as a clerk typist in the district's Right-of-Way unit, then became a Real Estate Specialist within the same unit.

Sherwood has worked diligently to acquire the necessary skills and experience while performing her clerk typist duties.

Now a Real Estate Specialist, Sherwood identifies properties needed for future highway improvements by searching assessment records and deeds of record.

She negotiates with property owners for the acquisition of property from private individuals and commercial properties, assists claimants with relocation benefits when the department takes entire property, and performs the necessary legal title searches to provide the commonwealth with clear title of acquired lands.

In addition, Sherwood prepares and files Declaration of Taking when amicable settlement is not reached, prepares and executes agreements for Amicable, Estimated Just Compensation and Administrative settlements, and records executed deeds and final plans for the Commonwealth.

Sherwood has proved herself to be a hard-working member of the ROW unit, offering to assist others while also completing her own assignments on time. According to PennDOT, she is well respected and known as a leader who is always willing to take on new challenges.

Sherwood is a 6-year PennDOT employee who lives in Hughesville with her husband Chad and their three children: Brogan, Tygan, and Brynn. In her spare time, she enjoys watching her children play sports and spending time outdoors with family.

Congratulations to Sara Sherwood, the district office Employee of the Month for January 2022!