Montoursville, Pa. – Transportation Construction Inspector Supervisor Sean Foster has been named PennDOT District 3's Employee of the Year for 2020. His job involves inspecting and verifying the quality of materials used by PennDOT.

For part of 2020, the Materials Unit was short two managers and Sean stepped up, taking on extra work to ensure that work was completed on time and within budget while maintaining a positive attitude. In addition to his added job duties, he assisted the Acting District Materials Manager in investigating concrete sand from a local quarry that had issues with gradations.

Through his diligent efforts, Sean has made numerous improvements that have increased efficiency and saved money. He is well-liked by his staff, leads by example, and coaches his employees to professionally grow in their careers.

Sean is a 16-year employee of PennDOT. He lives in Montoursville with his wife Melissa, son Graham, and daughter Amanda. Sean loves to hunt, spend time outdoors, and spend time with his children.

Congratulations Sean on being Employee of the Year for 2020!