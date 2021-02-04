Montoursville, Pa. – Jason Barrett, Highway Draftsman Designer, has been named the district office Employee of the Month for February 2021. A valuable team member in the Design squad, he independently performs all drafting and detailing work associated with the development and preparation of highway plans, from preliminary sketches to final plans.

Jason also trains lower level technicians and makes field trip investigations to study existing terrain, location, drainage, and any physical problems to ensure that they can be considered in the preparation of design plans, among many other duties.

Jason is considered to be the squad expert for Auto-TAB and Bluebeam, two of the many software programs that staff in the highway design units use. He is always available with a quick response to any questions regarding these programs.

A current member of the district’s Innovations Council, Jason helps provide a formal venue to solicit, evaluate, implement and communicate suggestions received from employees to improve performance and processes in the district.

He is currently volunteering to staff the Incident Command Center during winter weather. This required Jason to work over various holidays and travel to and from the office during those winter weather events.

Jason was a member of and served as chairperson of the district’s Employee of the Month (EOM) committee for three years. Jason went above and beyond while on the EOM committee, volunteering to serve as chairperson for an extra two years over the one-year requirement for that position.

Jason was a vital part in ensuring that previous Employee of the Year recognition ceremonies went off without a hitch. He was also instrumental in streamlining the voting process and providing modernization to the committee. Upon stepping down from being the EOM chairperson and member of the committee, Jason continued to assist and guide the new EOM chairperson.

Jason, a six-year PennDOT employee, lives in South Williamsport with his wife Lisa and their daughter Lillian. Jason is also a Forest Fire Warden with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. An avid outdoorsman, he volunteers with Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Lycoming Creek Anglers Association and the Tiadaghton Forest Fire Fighters Association.

Congratulations to Jason Barrett, the PennDOT District 3 office Employee of the Month for February 2021.