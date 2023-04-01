Williamsport, Pa. — A burglar alarm alerted police to the whereabouts of a woman who had been reported missing and intoxicated.

Officer Stephanie Neeper located Montaysia Smith, 22, of Williamsport on March 26 at approximately 3:17 a.m. outside of M & M Sheet Metal near the 2100 block of Marydale Avenue in Old Lycoming Township, police said.

Confused and unsure of her whereabouts, Smith had called Lycoming County dispatch to report she smashed a window at the business to use a phone, according to Neeper.

As officers with South Williamsport police department took Smith into custody, Neeper noticed that Smith was not wearing a coat or shoes, according to the report. Neeper spoke with the owner of the business, who said the object used to smash to glass door is normally used as the doorstop. Various items on a desk, including the phone, were in disarray and scattered, Neeper wrote.

Smith is being charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. She is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon on April 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Smith was released after one day of incarceration, posting 10% of her $25,000 monetary bail, according to court records.

Docket sheet

