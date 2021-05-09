Williamsport, Pa. – In charges filed April 26, Lycoming County Detectives said that a Williamsport man delivered fentanyl to a confidential informant in 2019.

Nazeer K. Burks, 27, is accused by Lycoming County Detective Kevin M. Dent of delivering suspected heroin, which turned out to be fentanyl, three times between in 2019:

0.409 grams for $140 on Sept. 27, 2019 in the 1000 block of Vine Avenue

30 glassine bags of fentanyl for $200 on Oct. 7, 2019, in the area of Mountain Avenue

0.646 grams for $200 on Oct. 10, 2019, in the 1000 block of Vine Avenue.

"All suspected Heroin purchased was sent to the DEA Laboratory for testing. All suspected Heroin tested positive for FENTANYL," Dent said.

Burks was charged with three felony counts each of delivery of a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.

Burks has been confined to the Lycoming County Prison since April 16 in lieu of $85,000 monetary bail set by county Magisterial District Judge Christian D. Frey.

