Williamsport, Pa. — A confidential informant (CI) allegedly contacted police on Dec. 16, 2021 and informed them they could purchase methamphetamine from a man in Cogan Station.

According to an affidavit filed by a detective with the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, the CI delivered on his promise with the purchase of 1.59 grams of the substance.

The detective said the CI made the buy for $120 from a man identified as Jeffrey Francis Howlett, 34, of Cogan Station.

Authorities dropped the CI off near the 1900 block of Beech Street and observed them enter Howlett’s trailer. After a short time, detectives said the CI emerged and got into their vehicle.

The informant, who was searched before and after the alleged purchase took place, handed over the methamphetamine after they got into the vehicle with police.

Howlett was charged with two felonies that included possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and third-degree criminal use of a communication facility on April 14. Howlett was given $100,000 bond during a preliminary arraignment the same day with Judge William Solomon.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.