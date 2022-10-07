Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man was charged for the delivery of fentanyl three times to an undercover informant over a month-long period in late spring.

Mikal Lamar Lattimore exchanged approximately 40 bags of fentanyl for a total of $280 over the course of three buys, detectives said. The 37-year-old Lattimore agreed to meet the confidential informant near the 800 block of Park Avenue in all three incidents.

County Narcotics Enforcement Unit Detectives dropped the informant off near Stinson Alley on April 20 Lycoming to initiate the first purchase, according to an affidavit. The informant used $70 of prerecorded funds to purchase 10 bags of the substance, police said.

Lattimore agreed to meet to the informant at the same spot on April 28 for a second transaction, investigators said. During that exchange, Lattimore allegedly provided 10 bags of fentanyl for $70.

The informant purchased 20 bags of fentanyl on May 18 after a third transaction was arranged with Lattimore, according to detectives. The CI provided Lattimore with $140 of prerecorded cash, the most of any sale.

The informant used Facebook messenger to setup all three buys with Lattimore, detectives said. Lattimore was allegedly observed all three times by detectives as he met the CI at the agreed upon meeting spot.

Lattimore is scheduled to plead guilty on Dec. 12 in front of Judge Ryan Tira. Lattimore is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $75,000 monetary bail on charges of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility.

Docket sheet

