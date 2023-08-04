Williamsport, Pa. — An inmate spit in the face of an officer and threatened to throw feces while being moved within the prison, detectives said.

Allen Lee Kulp, 50, a confessed child molester, was being moved to a disciplinary block of the Lycoming County Prison on July 1 when the incident occurred, Detective Stephen Sorage said. Kulp was being moved for fighting, Sorage added.

Kulp spit onto the right side of the correctional officer’s face, according to the complaint. Additional officers arrived for support as Kulp was moved into a cell in the Special Management Unit.

Kulp allegedly yelled, “I’m going to throw piss and s**t on you guys every f**king chance I get” while in the cell, Sorage wrote in the affidavit.

Kulp was charged with third-degree felony aggravated harassment by prisoner for this latest incident. He has previously been written up for fighting, according to court records.

Bail was set at $85,000 for Kulp, who is serving a sentence for molesting a child and being in possession of child pornography.

A preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle is scheduled for later this month.

Kulp recently withdrew a motion to change his guilty pleas in two cases prior to sentencing last month. He dropped the motion entering guilty pleas to photographing a computer sex act, unlawful contact with a minor, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age.

He will serve 12-24 years at a state correctional institution after being sentenced by Judge Nany Butts.

