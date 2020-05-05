Danville, Pa. – An 11-month-old girl involved in a hit-and-run bicycle accident two weeks ago in Union County is now in fair condition at Geisinger Medical Center. A Geisinger spokeswoman said as of Monday afternoon Megan Martin was listed in fair condition. She previously had been in critical condition after the April 21 accident.

The accident occurred around 10 a.m. on Red Ridge Road in Limestone Township. Abigail Martin, 23, of Lewisburg, was riding a bicycle with Megan in a small trailer at the rear when a sport utility vehicle hit them. The driver of the SUV then fled the scene.

Geisinger did not have any condition information available on Monday for Abigail Martin. She had previously been listed in fair condition after the accident.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton arrested the driver, Tyler Bean-Dowell, 29, of Mifflinburg, later that evening. He was charged with aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving death or personal injury. Bean-Dowell was remanded to Union County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail but later posted the bail. His preliminary hearing in front of District Magistrate Jeffrey L. Mensch in Mifflinburg is scheduled for June 9.

