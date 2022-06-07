Williamsport Pa. — A group of concerned citizens have asked the Lycoming County Commissioners for a full audit of the 2020 elections, as well as the removal of voting machines in future elections.

Karen DiSalvo, a local lawyer, was the primary representative of the group of petitioners concerned about the election integrity of Lycoming County. She spoke at a Board of Elections meeting on Tuesday, telling commissioners that 1,175 constituents had signed the petition.

“This is a bipartisan issue,” DiSalvo said. "Across our nation citizens have lost faith in the integrity of the election process.”

DiSalvo said her and a group of volunteers went out into the county to canvass voters to provide information regarding alleged irregularities in the 2020 election.

DiSalvo also came with a list of ten desired outcomes from the presentation:

No future use of voting machines A hand count of all the paper ballots from the 2020 election Hand Counts at every precinct No consolidation of precincts Regulation that requires each precinct to post election results Regulation that requires the reporting of mail-in ballot and absentee ballot voter information to the commissioners following each election An audit of all the ballot images from the November 2020 election The preservation of all November 2020 voting materials beyond the two years those documents are meant to be held Further audit efforts if a hand count of paper ballots and/or a review of the ballot images, confirms that the general election of 2020 was not fair and accurate A cleanup of the voter rolls

“What we are asking for, we are entitled to under Pennsylvania law,” DiSalvo said.

Forrest Lehman, Lycoming County’s director of elections, provided a defense for the integrity of the election system.

Lehman said that the accuracy of the recount in the 2022 primary elections for the GOP U.S. Senate race can confirm the correctness of the outcomes.

Lehman said that any shifts in precincts totals during the recount come down to “thousandths of a percent.”

He said a similar outcome came from a recount in 2021.

“Both recounts confirm the accuracy of the voting equipment and the correctness of the outcome,” Lehman said. “For those that believe a recount of the 2020 election would reveal issues with the voting equipment — change the outcome — I believe that question has already been answered. Twice. We have two statewide recounts worth of evidence to prove that our voting equipment produces consistently accurate results.”

Lehman also came to the defense of the work of all election workers in the state, saying they had been complimented by candidates and legal representatives from both parties for the quality of their work.

“I don’t believe anything presented here today currently justifies the extraordinary request to recount a two-year-old election,” Lehman said. “No one was entitled to a specific outcome in the presidential election based on what voter registration totals or polling data might’ve suggested to them.”

Lehman said that a return to civility is needed and those in attendance shouldn’t “let the internet or social media” be used as reasons to “demonize” poll workers.

“We’re here to help, and we’re open to discussing these processes,” Lehman said.

Lehman said his “door was always open” to the public, and that he welcomes information about voter registration that is “specific and reviewable.”

Commissioners Tony Mussare, Scott Metzger, and Rick Mirabito all said they’d investigate the issue and thanked those who participated for being civically engaged.

Mussare and Metzger both made points expressing their support for the implementation of voter ID laws.

Mussare did say that Lehman came to them prior to this request, and that the decision to preserve the 2020 ballots passed the state and federal requirements.

