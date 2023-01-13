Williamsport, Pa. — Dr. Vincent Matteo, the former President/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, passed away Monday, Jan. 9 at the age of 70.

Dr. Matteo, who served at the chamber for 17 years, retired at the end of 2018, and was succeeded by current President/CEO, Jason Fink.

"Whenever there were any kind of community events, it was always evident how many people liked him and how much he was just so happy in this community. He was so proud of this community," said Sue Matteo and Sara Matteo, his wife and daughter.

Fink released a statement on behalf of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce stating, “We are saddened to learn of the passing of our close friend and community leader, Vince Matteo. He touched the lives of so many through not only his work here at the Chamber, but in the various local and state non-profit organizations he actively supported. Our thoughts are now with Sue, Sara, his grandchildren and family. They were always his focus and those that knew him realized this through the regular stories he would share of them.”

Dr. Matteo worked in the Chamber and Economic Development field for 38 years including his time in the greater Scranton and Wilkes-Barre area preceding his time in Williamsport.

He served his community in numerous capacities, but most recently as a board member for North Central Sight Services, Attica-Williamsport Rotary Club, Pennsylvania Free Enterprise Week, and the Community Theatre League.

"North Central Sight Services was something he really felt strongly about and he really loved working with them." Matteo's family told Northcentralpa.com. "He really liked to participate in a lot of those things; the street fairs, First Friday. The Chamber Education Dinner had just started, and he helped it grow and it was something he was really proud to be a part of."

"One of the things that warms my heart, is how many people appreciated his opinion and would go out of their way to stop and talk to him whether positive or negative. He really listened," said Sue Matteo. "People would come to me and say they really appreciated him because he always had time for people and always listened to them regardless of what the person was doing, from a street cleaner or the president of Little League."

Surviving, in addition to his wife, include: daughter, Sara R. Terrano (Patrick) of Williamsport; three grandchildren: Riley, Christopher, and Gabriella; a brother, Richard A. (Pam) Matteo of New Jersey, and a sister, Laura VanZino (Bill) of Florida; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Anthony S. Matteo in 2019.

When Matteo retired in 2018, he told Northcentralpa.com, "I want to thank the many volunteers and my staff for all their support and cooperation over the years. I think we have a wonderful community and if we work together, we will prosper. Many times people yearn for more. There is nothing wrong with that, but we need to recognize all we have here already."

Read Dr. Vincent Matteo's full obituary on NorthcentralPa.com.

